No Politics

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND has announced that it will "stick to sports" and avoid talking about political issues.

CLEVELAND.COM reports that an on-air message read by host TONY RIZZO said, “For 15 years we devoted ourselves to talking about everything: sports, news, entertainment and pop culture including politics. But political discussions have become so toxic, divisive and hateful. As of today, 850 ESPN CLEVELAND will no longer talk politics. If you’re interested in political coverage and commentary, here’s a list of stations that do it well: WTAM, NEWSTALK 1490, WCPN and WHK.

“As for us, we welcome fans of the BROWNS and BUCKEYES and anyone looking to escape the never-ending political bickering. We are 850 ESPN CLEVELAND.”

Dir. of Content MATT FISHMAN added, “We had just received a lot of negative fan feedback any time hosts had wandered into that territory, so we decided this was the best move for the station.”

« see more Net News