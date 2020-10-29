All-Digital AM Coming

NIA BROADCASTING is angling to take advantage of the new FCC rules allowing AM stations to convert to all-digital transmission (NET NEWS 10/27), ordering a new digital-only transmitter for Regional Mexican WMGG-A (CALIENTE 96.1, simulcast with WTMP-F)/TAMPA with the goal of converting to all--digital in 39 days.

NIA Pres. NEAL ARDMAN said, ”We are huge AM supporters and excited to be in of the first stations in the country to embrace the all digital AM.”

