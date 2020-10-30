It's That Time!

SUNDAY, NOV. 1st marks the end of DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME, so here's your reminder that you'll gain an hour of sleep this weekend.

GEORGE HUDSON proposed the idea of daylight saving in 1895, notes WIKIPEDIA. "The German Empire and Austria-Hungary organized the first nationwide implementation starting on APRIL 30, 1916. Many countries have used it at various times since then, particularly since the 1970s energy crisis. DST is generally not observed near the equator, where sunrise and sunset times do not vary enough to justify it. Some countries observe it only in some regions; for example, parts of AUSTRALIA observe it, while other parts do not. Only a minority of the world's population uses DST; ASIA and AFRICA generally do not observe it."

