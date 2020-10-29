Jeff Robb

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA ups JEFF ROBB to Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for its DUBUQUE, IA local media cluster, from his prior position of Senior Account Executive. He will report to SVPT TODD LAWLEY.

“JEFF has earned this promotion as a result of the phenomenal success he has had in executing our ‘Local First’ strategy and leveraging our market leading multiplatform advertising solutions,” commented LAWLEY. “JEFF is excited to engage with our partners to bring them the most effective integrated advertising solutions in the region.”

“TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/DUBUQUE has shown an unwavering commitment to our TRI-STATE businesses and listeners; investing in technology to optimize advertiser campaigns and giving our listeners a premier interactive experience with our five heritage radio stations,” said ROBB. “I’m honored and excited to continue working for TOWNSQUARE in my new role. While our second-to-none digital platforms, data-driven radio campaigns and custom-built websites for local businesses are game-changers for many clients, it’s the incredible staff at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/DUBUQUE that truly sets us apart.”

