Looking For Judges

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) has opened applications for judging positions for the 2021 GRACIE AWARDS. The judging will take place over two weeks in FEBRUARY 2021 on a virtual basis.

AWMF members are eligible to apply; the organization says that candidates are usually employed in radio, television, and digital media in front of or behind the mic and camera.

Apply by clicking here.

