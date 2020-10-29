Wade Linder

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted WADE LINDER to VP/Classic Rock, for the company. In his new role, LINDER will serve on CUMULUS’ content leadership team for the company’s 34 Classic Rock radio stations, and will report to VP/Corporate Programming, Rock Formats TROY HANSON. LINDER will continue in his current role as PDr for WLS/CHICAGO, a position he has held since 2018,

EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS said, “WADE’s intellect, imagination and prowess across formats will serve him really well in this important new capacity.”

HANSON commented, “WADE’s track record is indisputable, and the respect he’s earned from programmers inside and outside the company is well-earned. His steady hand is a welcome addition to the content leadership team.”

LINDER remarked, “I'm grateful to be entrusted with this new appointment from BRIAN PHILIPS and TROY HANSON. It's a privilege to work with the programming brains and pure personalities in Classic Rock at CUMULUS, with so much brand knowledge already present. Add to that the daily grounding and inspiration I receive from my closest radio family here at 94.7 WLS-FM in CHICAGO - where MARV NYREN shows us how to win and be kind at the same time. I want to also thank DAVE MILNER, JOHN DIMICK, and DOUG HAMAND."

