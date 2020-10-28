Hillgrove (Photo: WTAE-TV)

Longtime PITTSBURGH STEELERS and UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH football and men's basketball radio broadcaster BILL HILLGROVE has been sentenced to two years' probation at a hearing on his DUI charges on MONDAY (10/26), reports the PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE. HILLGROVE will enter the first-time-offender Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition program and will miss two weeks of PITT and STEELERS football; if he completes the course, his DUI charges will be expunged, although the accident will remain on the 80-year-old broadcaster's driving record for 10 years.

In the JUNE 15th incident, HILLGROVE crashed his car into a supermarket, went inside, filled a prescription, and drove away. He gave a BAC reading of 0.16%, twice the legal limit (NET NEWS 6/22).

HILLGROVE's STEELERS calls are heard on a network with iHEARTMEDIA Rock WDVE/PITTSBURGH as flagship, and calls PITT PANTHERS games on ENTERCOM Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN)/PITTSBURGH.

