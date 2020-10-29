Rucker, left, and McEntire

This morning (10/29) on ABC’s “Good Morning AMERICA,” the first round of performers were revealed for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” set to broadcast live on ABC from NASHVILLE’S MUSIC CITY CENTER on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th from 7-10p (CT). Show hosts REBA McENTIRE and DARIUS RUCKER are each set to perform, as are GABBY BARRETT with CHARLIE PUTH, as well as ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LADY A, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY McBRYDE, MAREN MORRIS, RASCAL FLATTS, THOMAS RHETT, HILLARY SCOTT and CHRIS TOMLIN.

Referencing the recent ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards, both of which filmed performances at various locations in the NASHVILLE area, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) is touting its show as the first to “bring Country music’s biggest stars together safely, in one room, for the first time this year.”

MCENTIRE and RUCKER will perform together for what is being billed as “an emotional, groundbreaking tribute performance.” RUCKER will also take the stage with LADY A for “Beers And Sunshine.” MCENTIRE will be part of THOMAS RHETT’s performance of “Be A Light,” along with SCOTT and TOMLIN.

BARRETT and PUTH will perform “I Hope.” CHURCH will sing his new single, “Hell Of A View.” COMBS will play “Cold As You.” FLORIDA GEORGIA line are on tap for “Long Live,” while LAMBERT will sing “Settling Down.” MCBRYDE will perform “One Night Standards,” and MORRIS will do her crossover hit, “The Bones.” RASCAL FLATTS will highlight catalog material (and their new “Greatest Hits” album) with a performance of “Bless The Broken Road.”

“Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of Country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “It will be an honor to bring the biggest Country stars in the world together – in one room – for the first time this year. You won’t want to miss it!”

Additional performers and presenters will be revealed soon.

