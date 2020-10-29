Platforming Alex Jones

Conspiracy theorist ALEX JONES' latest appearance on "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE" raised objections within and outside ROGAN's new home at SPOTIFY, but the company, in an internal memo, is defending ROGAN's giving a platform to JONES.

On the episode, JONES offered conspiracy theories and falsehoods about several topics, including the pandemic, vaccines (claiming vaccines give children polio), the BIDENS, and climate change, and ROGAN, while pointing out how JONES spread lies about the SANDY HOOK murders, told JONES, "you’ve gotten so many things right. This is why I keep talking to you about these things, and that’s why I defend you and why I think it’s f--king dangerous to censor you." The episode was briefly unavailable from SPOTIFY after posting, but ROGAN said on INSTAGRAM that the deletion was a technical issue and not a deliberate censoring, although he added that "It IS however f--king classic and amazing that this glitch only shows up in the ALEX JONES episode."

BUZZFEED reports that SPOTIFY Chief Legal Officer/Head of Global Legal Affairs HORACIO GUTIERREZ sent a memo to managers at the company after the OCTOBER 27th episode, pointing to a policy positioning SPOTIFY as "a place for creative expressions" and proclaiming that "It’s important to have diverse voices and points of view on our platform." He advised the staff not to report offensive content "just because of something they’ve read online. It’s all too common that things are taken out of context."

ROGAN signed a $100 million deal to move to SPOTIFY earlier this year.

