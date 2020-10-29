Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at CRANESVILLE BLOCK CO.'s WCSS-A-W295CZ/AMSTERDAM, NY, WIZR-A-W275BS-W282CU/JOHNSTOWN, NY, and WKAJ-A-W250CX/SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY.

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

