Bones

Nationally syndicated iHEARTMEDIA morning personality BOBBY BONES has signed an exclusive television development deal with BBC STUDIOS' LOS ANGELES production arm. He will work exclusively with BBC STUDIOS across all television media as an executive producer to develop and potentially host both scripted and unscripted projects.

BONES first worked with BBC STUDIOS' LOS ANGELES production arm when he became the champion on ABC-TV's "Dancing With The Stars," and is currently filming the reality series "Breaking BOBBY BONES" for NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC and BBC STUDIOS (NET NEWS 8/19). Both BONES and BBC STUDIOS’ LOS ANGELES production arm are represented by CAA. BONES is managed by RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

"I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with the team at BBC STUDIOS on this new venture," said BONES. "From working with them on 'Dancing with the Stars,' and now 'Breaking BOBBY BONES,' I know first-hand the incredible creativity and integrity they bring to every project."

“BOBBY BONES’ life story is a testament to his strong work ethic and perseverance," said BBC STUDIOS' LOS ANGELES PRODUCTIONS GM VALERIE BRUCE. "The way in which he overcame adversity to achieve his own version of the American dream is an inspiration. His ability to connect with audiences is powerful, as he proved on 'Dancing with the Stars.' BOBBY BONES is a creative force in his own right, and I am thrilled to officially welcome him to our team to jointly develop bespoke projects that reflect his unique brand and personality."

