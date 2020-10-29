Now A Podcast, Too

REEL2MEDIA has launched a daily podcast based on its AMAZON Alexa skill, "YAK TALK BACK!" The podcast offers the skill's interactive content for families without access to smart speakers, with the Yak character telling a short story followed by three questions designed to ger families talking about their day and feelings.

Content Development Dir. CHRIS KELLY said, “Since launching YAK earlier this year the user feedback has been really positive. But while the number of households with access to a smart speaker is continually rising, we regularly receive comments from parents who tell us they would love to play Yak with their kids but don’t yet have a smart speaker. By adding the YAKCAST we are able to now make YAK accessible to all, helping more parents better communicate with their kids while spending fun quality time together. We really believe we’ve hit on something special with YAK and want other families to experience it for themselves.”

