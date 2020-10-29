-
Mid-West Family/Madison Raise Nearly Half A Million Dollars For American Family Children's Hospital
October 29, 2020 at 8:48 AM (PT)
MID-WEST FAMILY/MADISON -- Active Rock WJJO, Country WWQM (Q106), Classic Country WHIT, Top 40/Rhythmic WJQM (93.1 JAMZ), Alternative WRIS (106.7 THE RESISTANCE), AC WMGN, Sports WOZN, and Spanish WLMV -- participated in a 3-day radiothon from OCTOBER 21st-OCTOBER 23rd to raise money for AMERICAN FAMILY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.
The radiothon raised $498,241.