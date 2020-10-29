Cash

Radio veteran NICK CASH has joined the CURTIS MEDIA GROUP cluster in LENOIR, NC as OM and morning host at Country WKVS (KICKS 103.3). The cluster of stations he oversees also includes Adult Hits WKGX and Oldies WJRI-A-F (JUST RIGHT RADIO).

CASH previously was Brand Mgr. and afternoon driver at iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE (102.7 THE WOLF)/FRESNO for more than eight years. His Brand Mgr. duties also extended to sister stations Sports KCBL (FOX SPORTS RADIO 1340) and Religious Talk KRDU. He has been in the radio business for more than 25 years.

