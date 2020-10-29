Cody Welling

COX MEDIA GROUP/TULSA has named CODY WELLING as Director Of Sales, effective MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th. WELLING most recently served as the GSM for TEGNA Sports WBNS (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH and the OHIO NEWS NETWORK.

The TULSA cluster includes Country KWEN (K95.5), KJSR Classic Rock (103.3 THE EAGLE), Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5), Active Rock KWEN-HD2-K289CC (105.7 THE BONE) and News-Talk KRMG-A-F.

“CODY is passionate about delivering results for advertising partners through creative marketing solutions,” said VP CATHY GUNTHER. "This makes him a perfect fit for CMG TULSA, where he can provide customized solutions with our robust products that reach three out of four Tulsans weekly.”

WELLING added, "When you live your life with integrity, are passionate about the people you lead and super-serve your business partners, opportunities arise when you least expect them. I look forward to working with my new team, serving the TULSA community and our advertising partners.”

