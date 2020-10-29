Heuerman

Digital agency BUBBLEUP LLC has promoted SCOTT HEUERMAN to GM of its NASHVILLE division. HEUERMAN joined the company in 2014 as VP/Marketing (NET NEWS 11/10/14) and helped grow its roster and expand the company into a full-service agency.

“This new role reflects SCOTT’s professional growth and his value as a leader in our company and in the NASHVILLE music industry,” said BUBBLEUP CEO COLEMAN SISSON. “He has been instrumental in developing our marketing programs, fan club offerings, and much more – while being a key player in shaping the company’s culture of delivering unrivaled customer service.”

"I am proud to work with COLEMAN and the entire BUBBLEUP team,” said HEUERMAN. “This year has presented some obstacles for this community, but our team remains committed to helping our customers during these challenging times. I appreciate the confidence our customers have in BUBBLEUP, and we work every day with the goal of helping them be successful.”

