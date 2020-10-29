Digital Fundraiser Raises More Than $743,000

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (CMHOF) AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE hosted its previously announced digital fundraiser, "Big Night (At the Museum)," YESTERDAY (10/28), and raised more than $743,000 for the museum's CORONAVIRUS Relief Fund. As previously reported, the event was in support of the museum's exhibitions and educational programs after it suffered large financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic (NET NEWS 8/31). Watch the entire program here.

Donations can still be made here, or by texting "Donate" to (833) 977-2643.

