Debuts Today

A new weekly news podcast from feminist collective THE METEOR has launched in partnership with PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS. "UNDISTRACTED" is hosted and Executive Produced by former "POD SAVE THE PEOPLE" co-host BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM and debuted TODAY (10/29) with former PLANNED PARENTHOOD Pres. CECILE RICHARDS as the first guest. The show will also spotlight companies with BIPOC, female, and gender non-conforming founders and owners in a midroll position.

“No matter what happens on ELECTION DAY, we want to help create the next tomorrow,” said CUNNINGHAM. “We’re ready to give our community a place to cut through to the noise to the real issues, through the perspectives that far too often aren’t included in the media, but are real to all of us: gender, race, identity, and more. It will require radical imagination, joy and power to design the fully just world we deserve. Together at UNDISTRACTED, we’ll learn more about how to do exactly that -- because we have no time to waste.”

