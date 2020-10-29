Cobb (Photo: Becky Fluke)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed songwriter and GRAMMY-winning producer DAVE COBB to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. COBB is best known for his work on albums for artists including BRANDI CARLILE, THE HIGHWOMEN, CHRIS STAPLETON, JASON ISBELL, STURGILL SIMPSON, JOHN PRINE and more. COBB is managed by ANDREW BRIGHTMAN of LOS ANGELES-based BRIGHTMAN MUSIC. Based in NASHVILLE, COBB serves as head of ELEKTRA imprint LOW COUNTRY SOUND and is the producer-in-residence at historic RCA STUDIO A.

“DAVE COBB makes music that proves the value of 'less is more.' His writing is straightforward," said UMPG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO TROY TOMLINSON. "His production provides the space for the artist to interpret in their own way. All that and he’s a great hang! We are thrilled to be able to come alongside him on his musical journey.”

"I'm really excited to be part of such an amazing team they have really made me feel at home and welcomed," said COBB. "I look forward to getting to work and seeing what kinda trouble we can get into.”

