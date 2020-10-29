Election Night Coverage

SALEM RADIO NETWORK's ELECTION NIGHT coverage will air all TUESDAY night-WEDNESDAY morning (11/3-4) from 6p to 6a (ET).

The first six hours will be anchored by HUGH HEWITT with the rest of the network's talk hosts (MIKE GALLAGHER, DENNIS PRGER, SEBASTIAN GORKA, CHARLIE KIRK, LARRY ELDER, and ERIC METAXAS) offering analysis. At midnight, coverage will shift to LOS ANGELES, where News-Talk KRLA-A (AM 870 THE ANSWER)/LOS ANGELES morning co-host JENNIFER HORN and news anchor LARRY MARINO will be joined by DON DIX at SALEM's CALIFORNIA ELECTION NIGHT Desk. If control of the SENATE and HOUSE has been determined at the time (even if the presidential race remains undecided), the 3-6a slot will be occupied by repeat programming from the evening, but if the SENATE and HOUSE remain undecided, the live programming will continue.

The programming will follow the standard SRN Talk Clock, allowing affiliates to cut away for local coverage. And SRN NEWS and TOWNHALL NEWS will offer live updates during newscasts at the top and bottom of each hour and special reports when warranted.

