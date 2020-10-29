In The Game

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Sports WRIG-A-W230BU (FOX SPORTS RADIO AM 1380 & FM 93.9)/WAUSAU, WI has switched programming providers and is now part of iHEARTMEDIA's THE GAME SPORTS NETWORK, with programming from iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE weekdays 6a-6p (CT), beginning NOVEMBER 2nd. MIDWEST previously affiliated two other stations, Sports WNFL-A-W270AJ/GREEN BAY and Sports WDUL-A/DULUTH-SUPERIOR, with THE GAME.

"WRIG listeners are very passionate about their WISCONSIN sports," said WRIG Brand Mgr. KEN CLARK. We're excited for the opportunity to connect them to news and talk about the PACKERS, BADGERS, BREWERS and BUCKS all day long. Our hosts are familiar names and we’re excited about this opportunity!"

“We are thrilled that 97.3 THE GAME daily programming is expanding into WAUSAU," said iHEARTMEDIA MILWAUKEE Market Pres. COLLEEN VALJOUN. "CENTRAL WISCONSIN sports fans, get ready for Sports Talk That Rocks!”

