Layin' On The Tracks - Available Now

Actor and recording artist DAVID DUCHOVNY has released a protest song coming just before the presidential election.

The song, "Layin' On The Tracks" (GMG/King Baby), is available on all DPS's and will be featured on his upcoming album, tentitively titled Gestureland. It's DUCHOVNY's third album and follow up to 2018's Every Third Thought.

DUCHOVNY sat for an interview with ROLLING STONE where he explained, "I just wanted to go on record in a way that was both personal and political. A kind of snapshot of my mind and where I see us but not literal. Like a photo from a speeding train. Imagistic. Personal, but not personal. Putting a stop to the runaway locomotive things as they are - laying on the tracks. Making music against the chaos - laying down the tracks. Don’t forget, laying down a groove. The personal is political and the political personal these days. Vote the bums out.”

Check out the song's video here.

