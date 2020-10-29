McShay

Radio veteran WES MCSHAY departed his position YESTERDAY (10/28) as Western Region Dir./Programming for APPALOOSA BROADCASTING, based in CHEYENNE, WY. In that role, he oversaw programming for all of the company’s stations in WYOMING and SOUTH DAKOTA.

Prior to that job, MCSHAY was OM for LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS in CODY, WY, where he oversaw the company’s nine BIG HORN RADIO NETWORK stations and three translators in NORTHWEST WYOMING, and did mornings at Country KZMQ. Prior to LEGEND, MCSHAY had been PD at Country stations WKDF/NASHVILLE, WDAF/KANSAS CITY and KQFC/BOISE, and had OM duties for iHEARTMEDIA’s HUNTSVILLE, AL cluster and CUMULUS MEDIA’s MONTGOMERY, AL cluster. His resume also includes stints as an on-air personality at WZLX/BOSTON and WWRX/PROVIDENCE.

MCSHAY is on the hunt for his next Market Mgr., OM, PD or on-air position. Reach him here, or at (307) 899-0007.

