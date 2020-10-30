Julian Casablancas & Wendy Goodman

THE STROKES vocalist JULIAN CASABLANCAS and ROLLING STONE have teamed up for a new interview series titled "S.O.S. – Earth Is A Mess With JULIAN CASABLANCAS. The first episode features a discussion with "Democracy Now!" host and NEW YORK TIMES best-selling author AMY GOODMAN, where she touches on next week’s election, the current state of the nation, her perspective on media, and much more.



Commented CASABLANCAS, "Over the course of this show, I will reach out to the shapers of tomorrow for their opinion on all affairs that effect earth. The show will endeavor to have meaningful and courageous conversations to see if and when we can start fixing anything. Come fly with me. 'SOS, Earth Is A Mess…'”



The concept for "S.O.S. – Earth Is A Mess" was born out of an interview JULIAN did four years ago for ROLLING STONE with renowned cultural critic HENRY GIROUX. Recently, JULIAN and HENRY took their ongoing conversation to McMASTER UNIVERSITY, where they continued their discussion.



Said GIROUX, “Much of my work is aimed at listening to and contributing as much as I can to preparing existing and future generations of youth to create new visions, ways of thinking critically, opening up spaces of justice, and developing landscapes of struggle that will enable them to continue the fight for a just, inclusive, and radical democracy. Working with Julian has been a high point for me in pursuing a project that combines joy, music, politics, and the dream of a better world."



JULIAN recently started his first personal INSTGRAM (@minorbutmajor) and as the lead singer of THE STROKES, he will be performing on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE this weekend, marking the band’s fourth time performing on the show.

