Halloween On X96

BROADWAY MEDIA Alternative KXRK (X96)/SALT LAKE CITY rolls out the "X96 FAKE FESTIVAL" VOLUME 6 on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31st from 11a-7p with a HALLOWEEN lineup of music from BEN FOLDS, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, ROB ZOMBIE, AJR, OINGO BOINGO, BASTILLE, THE CLASH, AFI, WEEZER, BLINK-182, LINKIN PARK, and SMASHING PUMPKINS.

Check out the set times for the X96's HALLOWEEN FAKE FESTIVAL and tune in on X96.com.

