Michael Soul

DAVIS BROADCASTING/COLUMBUS, GA is holding its 33rd ANNUAL FAMILY DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL. This year it’s a virtual event and will take place on SATURDAY (10/31) at 5p (ET)

WKZJ PD MICHAEL SOUL said, "We're excited to continue this annual event on a virtual platform. Showcasing local and national artists as well as having our personalities engage with our audience. It's what the FAMILY DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL is all about."

Performances will include Gospel’s KENNY LEWIS & 1 VOICE, JUAN & LISA WINANS, KELONTE GAVIN, KEONDRA LOCKETT & THE GROUP FIRE; Hip-Hop’s JADA LEWIS, TRON, FRONT STREET RUDY; and R&B’s THE FUSCIA LEI EXPERIENCE, RANDY HALL, CALVIN RICHARDSON, and TONY TERRY .

DAVIS BROADCASTING and CARESOURCE have also teamed up to give away a $1000 scholarship to High School student CIERRA WALKER.

The entire cluster of stations will participate -- Urban WFXE (FOXIE 105), Urban AC WKZJ (K92.7), Urban Oldies WOKS (1340-A/94.1), and Inspirational WEAM (PRAISE 100.7).

To join in on the fun this SATURDAY, you can watch it on FOXIE 105's FACEBOOK PAGE.

