Eastlan Ratings

EASTLAN RATINGS will continue to provide full-market information and new service to markets where NIELSEN has exited or chosen not to release full market data. EASTLAN President/CEO MIKE GOULD commented, “Radio audience measurement firms are entrusted with a tremendous responsibility -- we are relied upon for neutrality. Whether one subscriber or many, we have a moral obligation to present the entire picture of a market.”

This announcement comes in the wake of NIELSEN’s recent announcements that it is dropping service to several small and medium markets and, now, limiting access to full market ratings information to advertisers, agencies and rep firms. The NIELSEN decision hits independent broadcasters and small groups hardest. Most impacted are those who can't justify NIELSEN prices, especially during a pandemic, and don't receive the discounts of iHEARTMEDIA and other publicly traded conglomerates

Added GOULD, “In a world where my 80-year-old mom can put a picture on social media and, in real time, receive gross impressions data, the radio industry needs and deserves more data, not less. Digital has fueled a massive paradigm shift, even local direct buyers want and deserve easily understandable metrics that support their marketing decisions. We have to work together to ensure small and medium market radio remains easy-to-use for brands, advertisers, buyers, agencies and rep firms. NIELSEN’s focus remains, as is should be, on retaining their customers in the PPM world. However, the needs of small and medium market broadcasters is different, one size does not fit all.”



EASTLAN now claims to be the only ratings vendor in the U.S. that provides a neutral and transparent full-market measurement. All stations will remain listed, regardless of subscription status.

« see more Net News