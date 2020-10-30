Renewal

KIA MOTORS AMERICA and SIRIUSXM hace renewed and expanded their agreement through 2025, adding the satellite radio service to more models beginning with the 2022 model year.

“Our customers love SIRIUSXM and we’re excited to be announcing our plans to make it a standard feature across the vast majority of all vehicles sold at retail,” said KIA MOTORS AMERICA VP/Sales Operations BILL PEFFER. “When you come to our dealerships and experience one of our award-winning models -- from the ultra-popular Telluride to the Top-Safety Pick Forte to the sporty Stinger and so many more -- that experience will be enhanced by SIRIUSXM’s world class programming and the best in audio entertainment in more KIAs than ever before.”



“We are thrilled and very proud to be expanding our relationship with KIA and making SIRIUSXM a retail standard feature across most of their lineup. That is a wonderful testament to the continued popularity of our content and we want every KIA customer to be able to drive off the lot enjoying SIRIUSXM,” said SIRIUSXM VP, Automotive Partnerships JAMES WU. “KIA boasts a distinguished lineup of vehicles and their commitment to innovative design, technology, safety and durability consistently puts them among the top brands for customer loyalty. The extension of our long-term agreement ensures that the KIA-SIRIUSXM relationship will continue to grow and serve those customers well for many years to come.”

« see more Net News