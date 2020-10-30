New Webinar Series

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will host a new webinar series to support educational programming for its members and music community in the wake of COVID-19. The series launched TODAY (10/30). The virtual programming will range in topics from job placement assistance to health insurance guidance, financial planning, preparations for reopening live events, how music can aid recovery efforts on a local level, and the scientific progress related to finding a COVID-19 treatment. The webinars are free, but registration is required.

Additionally, CMA will virtually host its annual "Meeting of the Members" on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10th, where CMA senior staff will address key issues the industry continues to face.

Here is the full programming schedule and registration links:

Update From The Expert

Presented by Dr. JAMES CROWE, Director of VANDERBILT VACCINE CENTER

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th at 11a (CT)

Register Here

Career Spa: What's In Store For Your Career?

Presented by THOMAS DARROW, Founder/Principal of TALENT CONNECTIONS, LLC

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at 11a (CT)

Register Here

What The Health!

Presented by TATUM HAUCK ALLSEP, Founder/CEO of MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at 12p (CT)

Register Here

Protecting Your Finances During COVID

Presented by NICOLE DUNIGAN and ANDY MOATS of PINNACLE BANK

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16th at 1p (CT)

Register Here

The Music Cities Resilience Handbook And COVID Recovery

Presented by SHAIN SHAPIRO PhD, Founder/CEO of SOUND DIPLOMACY

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at 9a (CT)

Register Here

Reopening Your Event In The Time Of COVID-19

Presented by DENNIS FREEMAN and ERIN REGRUTTO of FREEMAN ENTERPRISES

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th at 11a (CT)

Register Here

Managing Your Financial Health During COVID And Through The Holidays

Presented by PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7th at 3p (CT)

Register Here

Annual Meeting Of The Members

Presented by CMA Board Chairman KURT JOHNSON and CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 at 10:30a (CT)

