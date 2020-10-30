-
Country Music Association Launches New Webinar Series
-
The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) will host a new webinar series to support educational programming for its members and music community in the wake of COVID-19. The series launched TODAY (10/30). The virtual programming will range in topics from job placement assistance to health insurance guidance, financial planning, preparations for reopening live events, how music can aid recovery efforts on a local level, and the scientific progress related to finding a COVID-19 treatment. The webinars are free, but registration is required.
Additionally, CMA will virtually host its annual "Meeting of the Members" on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10th, where CMA senior staff will address key issues the industry continues to face.
Here is the full programming schedule and registration links:
Update From The Expert
Presented by Dr. JAMES CROWE, Director of VANDERBILT VACCINE CENTER
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th at 11a (CT)
Register Here
Career Spa: What's In Store For Your Career?
Presented by THOMAS DARROW, Founder/Principal of TALENT CONNECTIONS, LLC
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at 11a (CT)
Register Here
What The Health!
Presented by TATUM HAUCK ALLSEP, Founder/CEO of MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at 12p (CT)
Register Here
Protecting Your Finances During COVID
Presented by NICOLE DUNIGAN and ANDY MOATS of PINNACLE BANK
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16th at 1p (CT)
Register Here
The Music Cities Resilience Handbook And COVID Recovery
Presented by SHAIN SHAPIRO PhD, Founder/CEO of SOUND DIPLOMACY
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at 9a (CT)
Register Here
Reopening Your Event In The Time Of COVID-19
Presented by DENNIS FREEMAN and ERIN REGRUTTO of FREEMAN ENTERPRISES
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th at 11a (CT)
Register Here
Managing Your Financial Health During COVID And Through The Holidays
Presented by PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7th at 3p (CT)
Register Here
Annual Meeting Of The Members
Presented by CMA Board Chairman KURT JOHNSON and CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 at 10:30a (CT)