DAMON MOBERLY has been elevated to SVP/Promotion at MERCURY NASHVILLE, where he has worked for more than two decades, most recently as VP and head of the label’s radio promo team.

“I am so excited to announce DAMON MOBERLY’s promotion,” said UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER. “This move is honestly overdue. His leadership ability and relationship skills are second to none. He has zero quit when it comes to working hit singles and demands the same of his team. He has been an integral part of MERCURY now for 22 years, and we are thrilled to have him with us for many more.”

Added MOBERLY, “MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE has been my only label home for the past 22 years. From the early days of SHANIA TWAIN to CHRIS STAPLETON lighting the room on fire at the CMA Awards, I have had the privilege of working alongside the most talented professionals and creators in the business. I am proud to continue this journey with the exceptional MERCURY roster and my UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP family.”

The MERCURY roster currently includes STAPLETON, TWAIN, LAUREN ALAINA, PRISCILLA BLOCK, BILLY CURRINGTON, TRAVIS DENNING and MADDIE & TAE.

