iHEARTMEDIA Rhythmic AC WMOV-F (MOVIN' 107.7)/NORFOLK will flip to an all-CHRISTMAS music stunt on SUNDAY at midnight (ET) and will run the seasonal format throughout the holidays.

The station, which has been doing CHRISTMAS music during the holiday season since 2012, will become "HAMPTON ROADS' CHRISTMAS STATION" with national voices hosting, including the "VALENTINE IN THE MORNING" crew of VALENTINE, JILL, and KEVIN MANNO, as well as JANA and JEFF STEVENS.

PD DJ FOUNTZ said, “With the year we’ve all had, the desire and need for the comfort of the holidays has never been more necessary, and we’re excited to once again be able to bring that feeling to HAMPTON ROADS.”



“After a rough year due to the pandemic, this flip to 24/7 Holiday music on MOVIN’ 107.7 is what our loyal listeners are yearning for,” said SVP/Sales GARY GUNTER. “Our listeners crave a sense of normalcy and comfort that the Holidays bring.”

