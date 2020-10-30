How Did You Use Your Bullhorn?

Ratings are important, but some things are more important... to some people, at least. When history records talk radio's role in what's happening right now, what will it say? PERRY MICHAEL SIMON has some questions, and thoughts, about that in this week's THE LETTER FROM ALL ACCESS NEWS-TALK SPORTS.

It's a cliché to ask what you'll tell your grandchildren about what you did when things went off the rails, but it's an apt question considering how talk radio is being perceived as a key part of why we're where we are today, and whether you think that's a good thing or a tragedy, your role in the process is something with which you'll have to come to terms at some stage. And if you took some liberties with the truth in order to please your P1s and get ratings, were the results worth it?

