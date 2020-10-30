DeMarcus

ALL ACCESS extends condolences to RASCAL FLATTS' bass player JAY DEMARCUS, whose father, STANLEY WAYNE DEMARCUS (aka "WAYNO"), passed away YESTERDAY (10/29). DEMARCUS took to social media to share the news with fans and honor his late father.

"I lost my musical hero and father this morning," DEMARCUS wrote. "Known as 'WAYNO' to most, he impacted everyone around him, and he was bigger than life to me. I could never explain in just a few words how important the musical bond was that we shared--it meant everything to me. I have a lifetime of memories that will now be my comfort as I face this life now without him. Rest In Peace my precious Dad, I was always proud to be called your son, and I will miss you forever. Enjoy Heaven, you’ve earned it."

