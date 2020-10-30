Hall

RED PEACH RADIO Country KXKZ (Z107.5)/RUSTON-MONROE, LA afternoon talent PATRICK HALL recently re-signed his television development deal with WRIGLEY MEDIA ORIGINALS for another year. It's his third with the company, where his work involves producing, casting and developing TV shows. One of the shows he worked on this year as a development producer was “JOE EXOTIC: Before He Was King” for cable network INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY.

Congratulate HALL here.

