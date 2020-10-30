Lindholm (Photo: Herb Swanson / VPR)

VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO "VERMONT EDITION" host JANE LINDHOLM is stepping away from the daily news show in FEBRUARY after 14 years in the position but will remain with VPR as a producer of special news projects and will continue on her "BUT WHY: A PODCAST FOR CURIOUS KIDS," which will be expanded, with Senior Producer MELODY BODETTE. The station will be searching for a new host for "VERMONT EDITION."

"Hosting VERMONT EDITION has been the highlight of my professional life. Every day I get to talk with fellow Vermonters, thinking about what we want our state to be and sharing both difficult times and joy,” LINDHOLM said in a report at VPR's website. “But I’m ready for a new challenge. I'm looking forward to helping the youngest of public radio listeners explore the world around them."

« see more Net News