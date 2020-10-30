Changes

The ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR is reporting that MARKEL MEDIA Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS is continuing its refocus on Sports with rumors that former crosstown HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN) host BERNIE MIKLASZ and former ST, LOUIS RAMS play0by-play voice and CBS affiliate KMOV-TV sports and news anchor STEVE SAVARD are front-runners to replace non-sports talker FRANK O. PINION in afternoons as new management led by JOHN HADLEY takes control of the station, most likely early next year under an LMA.

MIKLASZ was let go by 101 ESPN in MAY as part of HUBBARD RADIO's companywide layoffs; SAVARD exited KMOV-TV last month in companywide layoffs at parent MEREDITH CORP. On the air THURSDAY, HADLEY, not mentioning MIKLASZ and SAVARD by name, said that "We have a chance to bring in two of the top talents in the market."

Longtime market fixture PINION hosted his final show for THE FAN on THURSDAY; he said that he plans to find a new home for his show elsewhere on the dial.

