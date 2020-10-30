CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KLIF (The New Hot 93.3)/Dallas is partnering with CARBARET to host "Hallow-Screening," a socially-distanced family friendly drive-in HALLOWEEN movie event TONIGHT, OCTOBER 30th, from 6:30p-9:30 CT at BRIZO RESTAURANT in RICHARDSON, TX.

“Hallo-Screening” will feature two movies, HOCUS POCUS for families and NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET for adults. Every car in attendance will receive a Trick-or-Treat Bag filled with candy, JARRITOS and SPLAT REBELLIOUS HAIR CHALK. There is a limit of 60 cars for each showing and each parking spot is $10, with all proceeds benefiting the NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK.

Tickets are available now.

