KLIF The New Hot 93.3 Dallas and CarBaret Host Hallow-Screening Drive In Event
October 30, 2020 at 12:35 PM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KLIF (The New Hot 93.3)/Dallas is partnering with CARBARET to host "Hallow-Screening," a socially-distanced family friendly drive-in HALLOWEEN movie event TONIGHT, OCTOBER 30th, from 6:30p-9:30 CT at BRIZO RESTAURANT in RICHARDSON, TX.
“Hallo-Screening” will feature two movies, HOCUS POCUS for families and NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET for adults. Every car in attendance will receive a Trick-or-Treat Bag filled with candy, JARRITOS and SPLAT REBELLIOUS HAIR CHALK. There is a limit of 60 cars for each showing and each parking spot is $10, with all proceeds benefiting the NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK.
Tickets are available now.