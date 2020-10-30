KVJ Unmasked

HUBBARD Hot AC WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH morning team of KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI, JASON PENNINGTON -- akaTHE KVJ SHOW -- are pretty funny and pretty down to earth too ... except when it comes to ... HALLOWEEN!

That's when all bets are off as to what happens next.

On TODAY's show it got wayyyyyyyyy spooooookeeeeeyyyyyyyyyyy with things from Trick-or-Treat games to JBIRD changing his costume every hour it got way freakin' weird, boys & girls.

And the whole team got decked out to celebrate. From (l-r): KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI, JASON PENNINGTON, producer DENNYS, and SUITS.

