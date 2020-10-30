Main (Facebook)

BICOASTAL MEDIA KRWQ (Q100.3)/MEDFORD, OR PD/morning show co-host ASHLEY MAIN has resigned from the station. She shared the news in a tearful video on FACEBOOK TODAY (10/30), saying she feels “under appreciated, undervalued and not essential” since her hours and pay were cut at the start of the pandemic seven months ago.

Alongside the video she wrote, ”2020 is a year of constant change for so many, me included. I feel like the emotional roller coaster I’ve been on has taken an even bigger turn, whether I’m ready for it or not. If you take anything away from this video, I hope it’s my gratitude for all that this journey has encompassed and I hope you know that you are worthy and deserving of equal respect. Do not let anyone else put a value on your self worth.”

MAIN, who has 16 years of radio experience, joined KRWQ nearly six years ago (NET NEWS 12/30/14). Before that, she was the longtime MORRIS COMMUNICATIONS Country KXXK (KIX 95.3)/ABERDEEN, WA MD/afternoon drive host. She is currently training to become a certified personal trainer, and is also studying nutrition with plans for a new career, but said she hopes to return to radio one day.

