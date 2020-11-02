Staff Moves

THE NEW YORK TIMES has made several new hires and promotions in its audio division.

New hires include POP-UP MAGAZINE Sr. Story Producer JOHN WOO as Sr. Editor/Narrated Articles; former THE NEW YORKER researcher and CNN Production Assistant PARIN BEHROOZ as Production Coordinator/Narrated Articles; THE NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE Story Editor MIKE BENOIST as Supervising Editor/Narrative Audio; "THE WEEKLY" producer LIZ O. BAYLEN and former "INVISIBILIA" co-creator ALIX SPIEGEL have joined the Narrative Audio team as Senior Editors; former GIMLET MEDIA Producer KAITLIN ROBERTS as Sr. Producer/Narrative Audio; and former LUMINARY Producer SORAYA SHOCKLEY as Narrative Producer. Also, BROADCAST MAGAZINE reporter/podcast hist DES IBEKWE has joined the Audio roster as News Assistant/LONDON, theSKIMM Sr. Audio Engineer MARION LOZANO has joined as Engineer, and MARFA PUBLIC RADIO Producer DIANA NGUYEN has been named an Assoc. Producer for "THE DAILY."

Promotions include Deputy Director Newsroom Strategy & Operations ERICA FUTTERMAN moving to Deputy Dir. of Audience and Ops.; National Desk Operations Director SHREEYA SINHA has been named Assoc. Dir./Operations; Senior Editorial Manager, Audio LAURA KIM will oversee digital audience development; LAUREN JACKSON has been promoted to Assoc. Audience Editor; and Associate Narrative Producer SINDHU GNANASAMBANDAN has been upped to Narrative Producer. At "THE DAILY," LISA CHOW has been upped to Supervising Editor, PAIGE COWETT to Supervising Editor, ALEX YOUNG to Sr. News Producer, and JESSICA CHEUNG to Producer II, while part-time producer BIANCA GIAEVER is now a full-time Producer and Editor SARAH SARAHSON has returned to the show as a Supporting Editor during off-seasons from editing "STILL PROCESSSING."

