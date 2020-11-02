Taylor Swift (Tinseltown/Shutterstock)

TAYLOR SWIFT has allowed a super PAC fronted by CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATIC representative ERIC SWALWELL to use her song, "Only The Young," in a new political commercial.

The spot from REMEDY PAC is aimed at encouraging voter turnout, especially among young people, and opens with a quote from vice presidential candidate KAMALA HARRIS, wondering why so many powerful people are making it so difficult to vote. The rest of the ad boasts a montage from the past four years, soundtracked by 2020’s “Only the Young,” from SWIFT’s documentary, "Miss Americana."

The new ad marks the first time SWIFT has allowed her music to be used in a political ad.

SWIFT has become more outspoken about politics in recent years..

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” she said. “The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them … I will proudly vote for JOE BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe AMERICA has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

