The Zach Sang Show

ARIANA GRANDE previewed her new album, "Positions" in an exclusive interview on WESTWOOD ONE NETWORK RADIO's "The ZACH SANG Show" last FRIDAY (10/30).

GRANDE's sixth studio album was preceded by the title track single on OCTOBER 23rd.

GRANDE on when to release the new album: “It was hard for me to differentiate, is this an appropriate time to release, because of the state of the world? Or is this the appropriate time to release because it's going to make a lot of people feel something bright and something better and be uplifting to people?

"The project is ready ... let me try to make the fans smile. I’ve seen them on the timelines worried about their lives and the state of the world all year. Everyone is aware of what's happening, I am aware of what's happening … this is also my job at the end of the day - and I know that in my heart, this will make a lot of people feel something good.”

