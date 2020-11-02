Pumpkin Drop Gets Dropped Anyway

Syndicated radio show hosts JOHNJAY and RICH planned to hold their annual "Pumpkin Drop" to give a listener a chance to win $500. "Really, we just wanted an excuse to throw pumpkins off the roof of our parking garage," says JOHNJAY. Unfortunately, just minutes before they started chucking pumpkins, building security stepped in to put a stop to the shenanigans.

In a year where almost everything has gone sideways, JOHNJAY and RICH were about to add the "Pumpkin Drop" to the list. The pair were literally at an impasse ... until JOHNJAY stepped in and took the pumpkins into his own hands.

