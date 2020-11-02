WWCD Moves From FM To Online

In a stunning move over the weekend, longtime independently owned WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH signed off the 102.5 FM signal YESTERDAY (11/1) at 12:01a after being unable to reach an agreement with WHIZ MEDIA GROUP, who owns the FCC License. WWCD operated the station under a Local Marketing Agreement. CD102.5 plans to continue broadcasting in the digital realm.

2020 marked the 30th Anniversary for WWCD. The station rebranded from CD101 to CD102.5 in 2012 when the station was sold and moved to 102.5 under an LMA.

CD102.5 Owner/Pres./GM RANDY MALLOY issued the following statement: "With the connectivity of the Internet in cars and homes, with smart phones and smart devices, the digital world is the future.

"As we move exclusively to the digital realm, we will have more freedom to play the music that YOU want to hear -- to promote local artists, to engage with the community, and to do all of the things that we’ve always done -- but better!

"We will continue to support the arts community and nonprofits in COLUMBUS. CD1025 FOR THE KIDS will continue to help local charities, and add to the over $1,000,000 that it has donated over the years.

"So, join us as we help curate all the same great music you have loved, and will love, for decades to come. Follow us to hear bands that would otherwise not get the chance to be heard or to find your new favorite band from COLUMBUS, from around the country, and from around the world.

"If you’ve loved us on the FM dial, you’ll love us even more online. Listen at cd1025.com/stream, and keep connected on socials at @cd1025fm."

« see more Net News