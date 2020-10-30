WiLD 94.1 Video Parody

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA is keeping their foot on the gas as ORLANDO AND THE FREAKSHOW co-host MEREDITH and midday personality BABS team for a wild parody video. Apparently, MEREDITH and BABS get a ton of requests for videos and pics of their feet. The pair joined WLLD's production team to produce a parody video of CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION's "WAP" video.

Catch MEREDITH and BABS and their WAT (Wet A** Toes) ‘There’s Some Toes In This House’ video on WiLD 94.1's ORLANDO AND THE FREAKSHOW page, here.

Meredith & Babs



« see more Net News