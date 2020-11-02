Roula, Ryan & Team Hit The Road

CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON's iconic morning duo ROULA & RYAN's ROADSHOW helped H-TOWN celebrate HALLOWEEN so this past THURSDAY (10/29), ROULA, RYAN, PRODUCER ERIC, SPECIAL K and SAM took the ROADSHOW to the Drive-In at SAWYER YARDS for a safe, socially distant experience.

CUMULUS VP/Hot AC and KRBE PD LESLIE WHITTLE told ALL ACCESS, "We’ve always wanted to do a Halloween theme and decided this was the year to make it happen as masks just seem right for 2020 haha. The show sold out and everyone had a great time showing their approval with honks while tailgating in their vehicles.

"And FRIDAY NIGHT (10/30) ROULA & RYAN's ROADSHOW invaded HOUSTONIANS living rooms with a free ROULA & RYAN's ROADSHOW HALLOWEEN EDITION replay via ZOOM. It’s been wonderful to be able to pull this off and offer two different experiences for our listeners."

