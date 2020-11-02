Sold

NEAL ARDMAN's NIA BROADCASTING, INC. is selling WSYL-A and the construction permit for W277DI/SYLVANIA, GA to JOHN GOLOBISH, JR.'s JETSTREAM MEDIA LLC for $20,000.

In other filings with the FCC, EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is donating K245CH/GRANGEVILLE, ID and K221FW/LEWISTON, ID to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

Applying for STAs were ELOHIM GROUP CORPORATION (W228DF/ORLANDO, temporary site after losing licensed site); CRESCENT MEDIA GROUP LLC (WSJS-A/WINSTON-SALEM, NC, nondirectional at reduced power after tower collapse); SEMM FOUNDATION (WSAX-LP/COLUMBUS, OH, temporary operation from different site after licensee relocated antenna without FCC approval); SALEM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION (WHKW-A/CLEVELAND, reduced power with standby transmitter while delivery of parts for repairs of main transmitter is awaited); LIGGETT COMMUNICATIONS, LLC (WPHM-A/PORT HURON, MI, nighttime directional antenna system at reduced power while high monitor point reading is diagnosed); RADIOACTIVE, LLC (KMML/CIMARRON, KS, temporary site to get station on the air before deadline); and SOUTH VALLEY PEACE CENTER (KPSV-F/TULARE, CA, temporary antenna from main studio after losing site).

FUSION RADIO LLC has filed for a Silent STA for W277AE/MADISON, WI due to transmitter failure.

Requesting extension of Silent STAs were KRML RADIO LLC (K271BP/CARMEL, CA, moving to alleviate interference) and NEW LIFE STUDIOS, INC. (WCLC-A/JAMESTOWN, TN, transmitter failure).

GREGORY S. BOJKO has closed on the sale of his 50% interest in GSB MEDIA, LLC, licensee of Classic Country WICO-F (WOW 99.3 & 101.1)/SNOW HILL, MD and Country WBEY-F (BAY COUNTRY 97.9)/CRISFIELD, MD, to 50% partner A. WRAY FITCH for 60% of the stations' bank account funds (except any Paycheck Protection Program funds) if at least $100,000 is in the account, plus 50% of proceeds from sale or lease of equipment and 50% of the $10,000 deposit for the LMA for WOWZ, and 50% of any amount over $350,000 realized by the company in the event of a sale of the station.

HALL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Rock WPVD-A (I-105.5)/NEW BEDFORD) and W288EE/WEST WARWICK-PROVIDENCE to CHRIS DIPAOLA's DIPONTI COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $110,000.

WHITE FOX HORSE RESCUE has closed on the assignment of noncommercial Religion KTCN/ACTON, CA to COMMON COMMUNICATIONS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA for no consideration.

And FLINN BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian KLSK/GREAT FALLS, MT and KWLR/BIGELOW, AR; GEORGE S. FLINN, JR. has closed on the sale of WQJB/STATE COLLEGE, MS; WKGF/GRENADA, MS; WKIF/HOLLY SPRINGS, MS; WKFF/SARDIS, MS; WBZS/SHAWSVILLE, VA and WXRA/INGLIS, FL; and FLINN's BROADCASTING FOR THE CHALLENGED, INC. has closed on the sale of WKWR/KEY WEST, FL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (EMF) for $3.4 million.

