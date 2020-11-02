Holiday Special

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ and Urban Alternative WBEW/CHESTERTON, IN-WBEZ-HD2/CHICAGO-WBEQ/MORRIS, IL (VOCALO 89.5)/CHICAGO will be partnering with the GOODMAN THEATRE to air a radio drama version of CHARLES DICKENS' "A CHRISTMAS CAROL," a GOODMAN tradition moving to audio form this year due to the pandemic. The play, directed by JESSICA THEBUS and starring LARRY YANDO as Scrooge (his 13th year playing the part for the GOODMAN production), will be presented in airings on CHRISTMAS EVE at 3p (CT) and CHRISTMAS DAY at 11a (CT) on both WBEZ and VOCALO and streaming all DECEMBER at the GOODMAN's website.

“We are thrilled to partner with WBEZ and amplify our effort to bring A CHRISTMAS CAROL into our audiences’ homes this holiday season,” said GOODMAN THEATRE Exec. Dir. ROCHE SCHULFER. “As we’ve adapted our production for consumption anew during this unusual moment in history, we hope this gift to our CHICAGO community brings joy and delight at a time when it’s needed perhaps more than ever.”

“Radio has long been called the ‘Theater of the Mind” for the way in which listening sparks our imaginations and immerses us in stories,” said CHICAGO PULBIC MEDIA Interim CEO MATT MOOG. “We’re delighted to partner with GOODMAN THEATRE so that we can bring this audio version of their revered holiday production to the homes, ears and hearts of all Chicagoans during this pandemic year.”

