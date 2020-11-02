Jackson

Veteran PD JACENT JACKSON has been named a Sr. Producer at DAVE BEASING's SOUND THAT BRANDS branded-content podcast studio. JACKSON, who has been working as a contributing writer and producer at the company, previously served as a PD at stations like KITS (LIVE 105) and KFOG/SAN FRANCISCO, WLUM/MILWAUKEE, and WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO.

BEASING said, "JACENT is smart and creative and has helped us get notable results for our clients. SOUND THATBRANDS is growing quickly, so we're going to need more talented, experienced producers like JACENT."

JACKSON, who is Lead Producer and voiceover talent for the ALUMNI ASSOCIATION OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN's new "VOICES OF VICTORS" podcast, added, "Nothing beats a good story, and I'm thrilled to be helping tell stories that connect people and brands. Special thanks to DAVE BEASING, RICK CUMMINGS, and the entire team for adding an exciting new chapter to my own story."

