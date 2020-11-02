Happy Holidays!

iHEARTMEDIA will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE concerts – with this year’s performances including BILLIE EILISH, DOJA CAT, DUA LIPA, HARRY STYLES, LEWIS CAPALDI, SAM SMITH, SHAWN MENDES and more. Although fans are unable to attend the 2020 national show in person, given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, this year’s virtual event will invite music fans into the homes of today’s top artists to share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits along with never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

This year’s iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL will broadcast across more than 95 iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO App and will also stream on THE CW App and CWTV.COM on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 9p (EST)/6p (PST). In addition, THE CW NETWORK will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on MONDAY, DECEMBER 14th at 8p (EST/PST).

“For 25 years, iHEARTRADIO’s JINGLE BALL has showcased performances from the year’s biggest artists in hit music, live on stage in front of screaming fans,” said Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. "Because of the pandemic, we’re moving from the stage to the artists home this holiday season for what will be an unforgettable show with amazing performances and moments that can only happen at the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL.”

“This year, the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL shows its resiliency by giving music fans a rare opportunity to go inside the homes of the biggest artists of the year for a special look at how they celebrate the holidays and hear them perform the most listened to songs of the year,” said Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “And, as always they can listen nationwide on their favorite iHeartRadio stations and see it all on THE CW NETWORK.

« see more Net News